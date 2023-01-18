NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $187.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 156,159 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,678,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,713 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.67 and its 200 day moving average is $163.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $221.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

