St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Given New GBX 1,153 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,020 ($12.45) to GBX 1,153 ($14.07) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.72) to GBX 1,310 ($15.99) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.30) to GBX 1,365 ($16.66) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,504 ($18.35).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

STJ stock opened at GBX 1,251 ($15.27) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,149.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,123.95. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 904.60 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,649 ($20.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 1,839.71.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.