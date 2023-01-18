JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 800 ($9.76) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.76) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.98) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.15) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.43) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 821 ($10.02).

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

STAN stock opened at GBX 701.60 ($8.56) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 619.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 593.43. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 431.30 ($5.26) and a one year high of GBX 797.40 ($9.73). The firm has a market cap of £20.31 billion and a PE ratio of 1,096.25.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

