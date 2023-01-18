JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($9.76) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.98) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.15) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.76) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.43) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 821 ($10.02).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 701.60 ($8.56) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 619.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 593.43. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 431.30 ($5.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 797.40 ($9.73). The firm has a market cap of £20.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,096.25.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.