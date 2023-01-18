Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,580 ($19.28) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GSK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,350 ($16.47) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.10) to GBX 1,550 ($18.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.69) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.43) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,518.89 ($18.53).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,437.80 ($17.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,421.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,455.40. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.83). The company has a market capitalization of £58.87 billion and a PE ratio of 1,319.08.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.73) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,148.80). In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.29) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,311.17). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.73) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,148.80). In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,115.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

