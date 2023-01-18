St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) PT Raised to GBX 1,153

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,020 ($12.45) to GBX 1,153 ($14.07) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.72) to GBX 1,310 ($15.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.30) to GBX 1,365 ($16.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,504 ($18.35).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Trading Down 1.2 %

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,251 ($15.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,149.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,123.95. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 904.60 ($11.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,649 ($20.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of £6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,839.71.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.