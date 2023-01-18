Taylor Wimpey’s (TW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TW. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.53) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.40) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.46) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 139.50 ($1.70).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 0.3 %

LON TW opened at GBX 117 ($1.43) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 104.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 106.35. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of GBX 80.64 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 179.70 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of £4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 733.44.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.