Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Critical Contrast

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Thoughtworks and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thoughtworks -12.29% -15.64% -7.60% Blackboxstocks -102.99% -105.16% -66.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Thoughtworks has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackboxstocks has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Thoughtworks and Blackboxstocks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thoughtworks 0 4 3 0 2.43 Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Thoughtworks currently has a consensus target price of $12.69, indicating a potential upside of 11.78%. Blackboxstocks has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 900.00%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than Thoughtworks.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thoughtworks and Blackboxstocks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thoughtworks $1.07 billion 3.30 -$23.62 million ($0.52) -21.83 Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 1.03 -$2.62 million ($0.48) -0.99

Blackboxstocks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Thoughtworks. Thoughtworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackboxstocks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Thoughtworks beats Blackboxstocks on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

