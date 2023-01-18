Brokerages Set Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price at $43.56

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.56.

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $59,713.47. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,289.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $1,962,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,932,342.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $59,713.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 161,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,289.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,001 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth $61,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 97.59 and a beta of 2.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

