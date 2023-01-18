U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $53.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

