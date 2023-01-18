Analysts Set HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) PT at $617.67

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $613.63.

Several research firms have commented on HSBC. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.30) to GBX 700 ($8.54) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. HSBC has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.60). HSBC had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 229.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 276.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the second quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in HSBC by 74.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 131.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

