Analysts Set S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target at $395.06

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $395.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $367.41 on Friday. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $434.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.60 and its 200 day moving average is $344.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in S&P Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $1,726,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in S&P Global by 10.1% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

