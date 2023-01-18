Brokerages Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT at $47.17

uniQure (NASDAQ:QUREGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other uniQure news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other uniQure news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $149,181.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,954 shares of company stock valued at $602,240. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 54,376 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 1,912.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 80,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,935,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QURE opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. uniQure has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.42.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QUREGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 204.12% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

