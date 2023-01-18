Reviewing East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) & First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for East West Bancorp and First Business Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 First Business Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

East West Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $81.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.27%. First Business Financial Services has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.64%. Given East West Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than First Business Financial Services.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares East West Bancorp and First Business Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $1.90 billion 5.07 $872.98 million $7.07 9.68 First Business Financial Services $124.10 million 2.41 $35.76 million $4.57 7.76

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares East West Bancorp and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 44.11% 17.69% 1.63% First Business Financial Services 28.75% 16.64% 1.43%

Dividends

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. East West Bancorp pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. East West Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of East West Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of East West Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats First Business Financial Services on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include mortgage and home equity, commercial and residential real estate, working capital lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, affordable housing loans, asset-based lending, asset-backed finance, project finance, and equipment financing, as well as financing services to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and China. The company also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk hedging services; and mobile and online banking services. As of January 27, 2022, it operated approximately 120 locations in the United States and China; full-service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

