Brokerages Set Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Target Price at $25.64

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDEXY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.50 ($24.46) to €23.00 ($25.00) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Performance

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.05. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Industria de Diseño Textil Cuts Dividend

About Industria de Diseño Textil

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

