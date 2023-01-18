Brokerages Set The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Price Target at $146.67

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Allstate alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.48. Allstate has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.