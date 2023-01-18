Brokerages Set The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Price Target at $146.67

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.67.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
