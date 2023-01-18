Reviewing Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) & WisdomTree (NYSE:WT)

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) and WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Stifel Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. WisdomTree pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Stifel Financial pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WisdomTree pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stifel Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stifel Financial $4.74 billion 1.42 $824.86 million $6.01 10.50 WisdomTree $304.32 million 2.79 $49.80 million $0.54 10.72

This table compares Stifel Financial and WisdomTree’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree. Stifel Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WisdomTree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stifel Financial and WisdomTree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stifel Financial 16.33% 17.92% 2.21% WisdomTree 29.35% 18.11% 4.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Stifel Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of WisdomTree shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Stifel Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stifel Financial and WisdomTree, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stifel Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 WisdomTree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stifel Financial currently has a consensus price target of $77.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.82%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than WisdomTree.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients. The Institutional Group segment is involved in research, equity and fixed income institutional sales and trading, investment banking, public finance, and syndicate. The Other segment includes interest income from stock borrowing activities, unallocated interest expense, interest income, and gains and losses from investments held. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About WisdomTree

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.