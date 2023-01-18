Brokerages Set Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Price Target at $43.88

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

SRC opened at $42.45 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.32). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $180.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 139.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

