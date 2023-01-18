Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $60.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.73) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 103,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 48,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 68,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.41 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

