Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $20.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.64.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
IRT opened at $17.94 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45.
Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.80%.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
Featured Stories
