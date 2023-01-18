Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Receives C$1,283.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1,283.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDV. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan purchased 6,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.71 per share, with a total value of C$100,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$100,260. In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan purchased 6,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.71 per share, with a total value of C$100,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$100,260. Also, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.07, for a total value of C$529,500.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,195,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,159,983,818.94. Insiders sold 289,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,700 in the last three months.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$31.74 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$22.77 and a 52 week high of C$35.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.64. The firm has a market cap of C$7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 85.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$740.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$745.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endeavour Mining

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.