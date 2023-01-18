UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives $104.00 Average PT from Brokerages

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

UCBJF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UCB from €120.00 ($130.43) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of UCBJF stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

