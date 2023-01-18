Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $118.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.27.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.60.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

