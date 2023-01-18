Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) versus Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Financial Contrast

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) and Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vasta Platform and Tarena International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 3 0 0 2.00 Tarena International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vasta Platform currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.37%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Tarena International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform -10.03% 1.25% 0.78% Tarena International -3.45% N/A -5.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vasta Platform and Tarena International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Vasta Platform and Tarena International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $175.60 million 1.99 -$22.00 million ($0.26) -16.10 Tarena International $374.50 million 0.17 -$74.47 million $0.54 10.38

Vasta Platform has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tarena International. Vasta Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tarena International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tarena International has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tarena International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Tarena International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Tarena International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platforms, and other digital services. As of December 31, 2021, it had 4,508 partner schools with 1,335 thousand students. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc. operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules. The Kid Training segment provides K-12 education programs. The company was founded by Shao Yun Han in September 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

