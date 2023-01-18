Head-To-Head Contrast: Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) versus NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.8% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of NVIDIA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tempo Automation and NVIDIA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempo Automation 0 1 1 0 2.50 NVIDIA 1 9 23 1 2.71

Earnings & Valuation

Tempo Automation currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.93%. NVIDIA has a consensus target price of $205.80, suggesting a potential upside of 16.26%. Given Tempo Automation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than NVIDIA.

This table compares Tempo Automation and NVIDIA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempo Automation N/A N/A $5.85 million N/A N/A NVIDIA $26.91 billion 16.38 $9.75 billion $2.35 75.33

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

Volatility and Risk

Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVIDIA has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tempo Automation and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempo Automation N/A -110.63% -3.15% NVIDIA 20.85% 30.75% 17.40%

Summary

NVIDIA beats Tempo Automation on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds. Its Compute & Networking segment provides Data Center platforms and systems for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing; Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions; automotive AI Cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements, and autonomous vehicle solutions; cryptocurrency mining processors; Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms; and NVIDIA AI Enterprise and other software. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, independent software vendors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. It has a strategic collaboration with Kroger Co. NVIDIA Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

