Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.25. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 480.1% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,980,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,318 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% in the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,378,000 after buying an additional 2,076,810 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 218.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,703,000 after buying an additional 1,928,799 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.