Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Birchcliff Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

BIR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.08.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BIR opened at C$9.13 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$339.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$374.90 million.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.40%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

