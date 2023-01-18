MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 470 ($5.74) price objective on the stock.

MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 418 ($5.10) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 358.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 426.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £243.87 million and a P/E ratio of 696.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.80. MJ Gleeson has a one year low of GBX 331 ($4.04) and a one year high of GBX 774.80 ($9.45).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

