Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 260 at Berenberg Bank

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.03) to GBX 260 ($3.17) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.90) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Ecora Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ECOR stock opened at GBX 154.60 ($1.89) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 146.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 152.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £398.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.08. Ecora Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 136.20 ($1.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 165.45 ($2.02).

Ecora Resources Announces Dividend

Ecora Resources Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Anglo Pacific Group plc and changed its name to Ecora Resources PLC in October 2022.

