Assura (LON:AGR) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 60 ($0.73) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 72.25 ($0.88).

Assura stock opened at GBX 57.05 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.90. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 47.43 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 72.35 ($0.88). The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,426.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Assura’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

