888 (LON:888) Given New GBX 220 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($3.90) to GBX 220 ($2.68) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on 888 from GBX 230 ($2.81) to GBX 195 ($2.38) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 888 from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 150 ($1.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

888 Stock Performance

888 stock opened at GBX 93.30 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £416.43 million and a P/E ratio of 1,332.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 94.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.13. 888 has a 52 week low of GBX 81.95 ($1.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 292.80 ($3.57).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

