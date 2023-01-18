Rightmove (LON:RMV) Given Sell Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their sell rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 618 ($7.54) to GBX 608 ($7.42) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 634 ($7.74) to GBX 497 ($6.06) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 646.13 ($7.88).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Trading Down 0.1 %

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 553 ($6.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,513.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 437.80 ($5.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 702.20 ($8.57). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 542.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 560.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rightmove

Rightmove Company Profile

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson bought 39,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 554 ($6.76) per share, with a total value of £217,622.28 ($265,554.95).

(Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.