Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Kape Technologies from GBX 410 ($5.00) to GBX 270 ($3.29) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Kape Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LON:KAPE opened at GBX 298 ($3.64) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 250.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 261.65. Kape Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205 ($2.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 444 ($5.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

About Kape Technologies

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

