Quilter (LON:QLT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 74 ($0.90) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 83 ($1.01).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.10) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quilter has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 112.80 ($1.38).

Shares of LON:QLT opened at GBX 97.98 ($1.20) on Tuesday. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.99 ($1.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155.05 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.86.

In other news, insider Ruth Markland bought 82,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £86,380.35 ($105,406.16).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

