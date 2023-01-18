Knights Group (LON:KGH) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON:KGH opened at GBX 103 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,575.00. Knights Group has a 1-year low of GBX 60.45 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 426.76 ($5.21). The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Knights Group’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

In other news, insider David Andrew Beech bought 1,185,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £996,209.76 ($1,215,631.19).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

