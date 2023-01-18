Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $48.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.03) by ($0.18). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 120.02% and a negative net margin of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

