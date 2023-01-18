ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 750 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 750 ($9.15) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 800 ($9.76) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.64) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays set a GBX 590 ($7.20) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.37) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 952.73 ($11.63).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 739 ($9.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £739.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,383.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 611.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 709.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 459.90 ($5.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,399 ($29.27).

In other news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.82), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($33,526.36).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

