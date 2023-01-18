Experian (LON:EXPN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

EXPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($39.66) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,827 ($34.50) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,000 ($36.61) to GBX 2,900 ($35.39) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,095.40 ($37.77).

Experian Stock Up 0.2 %

Experian stock opened at GBX 2,961 ($36.13) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,883.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,780.11. The stock has a market cap of £27.28 billion and a PE ratio of 3,443.02. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 2,242 ($27.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,222 ($39.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Experian Cuts Dividend

About Experian

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

