Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,500 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.71) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ULVR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.69) price target on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,500 ($54.91) to GBX 4,000 ($48.81) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($52.47) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($58.57) target price on Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($47.59) target price on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,073.08 ($49.70).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,165.50 ($50.83) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £105.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,136.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,017.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.85).

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 37.22 ($0.45) per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.77%.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.