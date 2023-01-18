Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $198.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.11. Maiden has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maiden

About Maiden

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maiden during the second quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 58.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Maiden during the second quarter worth $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Maiden during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Maiden during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

