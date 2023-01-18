SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Trading Down 3.2 %
SemiLEDs stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.16.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.96%. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.
