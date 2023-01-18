IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

IHP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IntegraFin from GBX 330 ($4.03) to GBX 295 ($3.60) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 350 ($4.27) to GBX 360 ($4.39) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 480 ($5.86) to GBX 320 ($3.90) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

LON IHP opened at GBX 316.60 ($3.86) on Tuesday. IntegraFin has a 12 month low of GBX 204 ($2.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 536 ($6.54). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 299.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,978.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

