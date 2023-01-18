Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Price Performance
ADXS opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Advaxis has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $13.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.15.
Advaxis Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.