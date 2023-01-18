Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Adams Resources & Energy from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AE opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:AE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.11 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Adams Resources & Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

