Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Otonomy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Otonomy will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,153 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Otonomy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Otonomy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

