Corero Network Security’s (CNS) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their under review rating on shares of Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 20 ($0.24) target price on the stock.
Corero Network Security Stock Performance
Shares of CNS stock opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £42.50 million and a P/E ratio of 850.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.14. Corero Network Security has a one year low of GBX 8.26 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 14.96 ($0.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
About Corero Network Security
