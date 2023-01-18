Corero Network Security’s (CNS) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their under review rating on shares of Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 20 ($0.24) target price on the stock.

Corero Network Security Stock Performance

Shares of CNS stock opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £42.50 million and a P/E ratio of 850.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.14. Corero Network Security has a one year low of GBX 8.26 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 14.96 ($0.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall products to remove DDoS attack traffic. Its products include SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director, which delivers software edge protection for the networks; SmartWall Threat Defense Cloud that protects against the cloud attacks; and SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring, and mitigation response services.

