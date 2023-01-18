New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Price Performance
Shares of GBR stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 million, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.25.
New Concept Energy Company Profile
