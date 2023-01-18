DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $288.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.29. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.43.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a negative net margin of 778.60%. On average, research analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.