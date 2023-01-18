Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) and MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Critical Analysis

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MSA Safety and Heart Test Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSA Safety 0 0 1 0 3.00 Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00

MSA Safety presently has a consensus target price of $161.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.37%. Heart Test Laboratories has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 543.24%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than MSA Safety.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSA Safety $1.40 billion 3.78 $21.34 million $1.68 80.29 Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 702.00 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

This table compares MSA Safety and Heart Test Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MSA Safety has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of MSA Safety shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of MSA Safety shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MSA Safety and Heart Test Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSA Safety 4.46% 25.89% 9.06% Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MSA Safety beats Heart Test Laboratories on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air. Its core product offerings also comprise breathing apparatus products, such as self-contained breathing apparatus; hand-held portable gas detection instruments; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment, including confined space equipment, harnesses, lanyards, and self-retracting lifelines, as well as engineered systems. In addition, the company offers air-purifying respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors and end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company offers its product under the V-Gard, Cairns, and Gallet brand names. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

About Heart Test Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

