Reviewing Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG)

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) and Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and Corebridge Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -0.34% -0.02% Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.0% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Corebridge Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 0 0 2.00 Corebridge Financial 0 5 7 0 2.58

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Midwest and Corebridge Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Midwest presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.13%. Corebridge Financial has a consensus price target of $24.64, suggesting a potential upside of 15.99%. Given Corebridge Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than Midwest.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Midwest and Corebridge Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $30.06 million 1.88 -$16.64 million $2.61 5.78 Corebridge Financial $23.39 billion 0.59 $7.36 billion N/A N/A

Corebridge Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest.

Summary

Corebridge Financial beats Midwest on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, high net worth products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

